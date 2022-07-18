Nigeria: Afenifere Knocks Buhari, Says Charge to Army to Wipe Out Terrorists Repetitive

A Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has described the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to the army to confront "terrorists and insurgents and wipe them off the face of the earth and bring peace to countries" in West Africa as a repetition of orders that had been given so often that it no longer evokes substance, because it was not backed up with necessary wherewithal.

The President, had while addressing the 247 graduating students of the Senior Course 44 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, last week, said, "Recent terrorist attacks in Nigeria bore the hallmark of national and trans-border insurgents trying to cause havoc in Nigeria as well as in neighbouring countries.

"He then charged the soldiers, who were led by the Commandant of the College, Oluwarotimi Tuwase, to consider it as part of their duty to confront these terrorists and insurgents and wipe them off the face of the earth".

But in a release last night by Afenifere's National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, the group observed that insurgency ought not to have occurred at all in the first place, were the government up to its responsibility and since it began, the kid glove treatment being meted out to the terrorists was what made them to grow to the point of taking over territories in some states in the northern part of the country notably Sokoto, Kaduna, Borno, Niger, Zamfara among others.

While appreciating President Buhari's affirmation to give the military needed support, Ajayi submitted that this has been said several times over without backing it up with action.

"For example, it was on record that men of the Armed Forces had, at different times, complained that they do not have the kind of fire-power possessed by the terrorists they were supposed to confront and overcome. This much was stated as one of the reasons why those who attacked Kuje Correctional Centre on July 6, this year, succeeded in their dastardly mission.

"Minister of Defence, General Bashir Magashi (rtd), while briefing newsmen after a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on June 3, 2020, said the Nigerian Army lacks requisite manpower and funding. And that the fact was presented at the meeting they just concluded.

"The Minister's submission was not controverted, yet, no noticeable improvement had been seen since then. Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, states unambiguously that, 'The security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government'.

"Sub section (c) of the same section 14(2)(c) goes on to make it mandatory for the government to ensure the participation of the people in the governance of the country. As is known, this aspect is observed more in breach than in observance. But that is not of immediate concern here now. That the President understands the duty of the government should not be in doubt going by several statements he has made.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The success of the steps taken by the administration on corruption can be judged by how low that scourge has gone in our country. In doing so, it is important to recall what happened to the man who headed the Pensions' Board, the reason for the suspension of the Accountant General of the Federation and the vote-buying habit that has now been taken to an unprecedented level in the country."

In conclusion, Afenifere reiterated its push for state and community policing system, which it said must be allowed with all the necessary powers while the national security agencies are equipped, motivated and mobilised adequately in a manner that would make them tower above the enemies they are supposed to confront, the terrorists etc."