Nigeria: Osinbajo Refused Offer to Travel Abroad for Surgical Operation, Presidency Source Reveals

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo at the weekend insisted on using a Nigerian hospital and medical experts for the surgical operation to correct a fracture on his right femur despite the advice of his doctors for him to go abroad for the operation.

According to sources close to Duchess International Hospital in Ikeja, Lagos, where the operation took place on Saturday, some of the government and private practice doctors of the vice president made the suggestion because the going abroad option was often usually considered by such class of patients and at times the option could also seem more seamless.

But one of the doctors who coordinated the surgery, Dr. Yemi Onabowale, who is the founder of the Reddington Hospital, was quoted to have said "the VP was clear that he had confidence in Nigerian doctors both at home and abroad and would prefer they handle the operation."

His preference to have the surgery done in Nigeria was also being regarded as a major boost for the government's often stated objective of a reversed medical tourism as some voices in the healthcase sector have expressed excitement at the Vice President's choice.

Osinbajo was also said to have argued that doing the operation in Nigeria would not only encourage Nigerian doctors who are among the best anywhere in the world, but it would also help develop the capacity here in Nigeria and further build on the medical infrastructure in the country.

Confirming the development, a senior presidency official who pleaded anonymity said it was true the vice president was given the option to go abroad but opted to do it here.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The VP's view is that most people don't even know the facilities exists here. Besides we have some of the best doctors available anywhere," the official disclosed.

Meanwhile, the Federal Executive Council (FEC), has wished Osinbajo quick recovery following the successful operation possibly related to a long standing injury associated with the game of squash.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, in a statement yesterday sent the goodwill to the vice president on behalf of Council.

He expressed delight that the surgical operation, which was performed by a team of specialist doctors in Lagos, was reported to be successful.

As Osinbajo recuperates from the surgical operation, FEC wished him quick recovery so as to continue to give the needed support for the overall growth and stability of the country.