Kenya: Obiri, Chelimo Open Kenya's Medal Count in Oregon With Silver and Bronze

16 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Kenya opened its medal count at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon on Saturday night with Hellen Obiri and Margaret Chelimo winning silver and bronze in the women's 10,000m.

In a dramatic sprint finish, Obiri was second in a personal best time of 30:10.02, just inches away from a gold medal with Ethiopia's World Record holder Letesenbet Gidey clocking a world-leading time of 30:09.94 for golkd.

Chelimo settled for bronze, also settling for a new Personal Best time of 30:10.10 in one of the closest finishes ever in a 10,000m race.

Pre-race favorite and defending champion Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands was edged out of the medal brackets and finished fourth.

The other Kenyan in the race, Sheila Chepkirui did not start after failing to travel due to visa issues.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X