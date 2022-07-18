Nigeria: NiMet Predicts Three-Day Cloudy , Rainy Weather Activities From Monday

17 July 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

NiMet forecast cloudy skies on Tuesday with intervals of sunshine over the northern region with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba during the morning hours.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy and rainy weather conditions from Monday till Wednesday.

NiMet's weather outcome released on Sunday in Abuja predicted early morning rains over parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi and Katsina on Monday.

According to it, isolated rains are expected over parts of Bauchi, Kaduna and Taraba later in the day.

"Cloudy morning is expected over the North central region. Later in the day, isolated rains are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau state.

" Cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the inland and coastal cities of the South.

" During the afternoon and evening hours, isolated rains are expected over parts of Imo, Ebonyi, Abia, Edo, Enugu, Rivers and Cross River while, drizzle are anticipated over parts of Lagos, Oyo, Ogun and Bayelsa," it said.

It anticipated thunderstorms over parts of Kebbi, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kaduna, Kano, Borno, Gombe, Adamawa and Taraba later in the day.

The agency envisaged the North central region to be cloudy with intervals of sunshine in the morning.

NiMet predicted a few thunderstorms over parts of Plateau, the Federal Capital Territory and Niger during the afternoon and evening hours.

It envisaged cloudy atmosphere over the entire southern region in the morning hours.

The agency forecast isolated rains over parts of Enugu, Imo, Ondo, Edo, Ogun, Lagos, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states in the afternoon and evening hours.

"For Wednesday, cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine envisaged over the Northern region with prospects of thunderstorms over Gombe and Taraba during the morning period.

" Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Jigawa, Bauchi, Zamfara, Kaduna, Kano and Katsina during the afternoon and evening hours.

"Morning thunderstorms are expected over parts of Niger . Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Plateau, Nasarawa and Benue during the afternoon and evening hours," it said.

The agency envisaged inland cities and the coastal cities of the South to be cloudy during the morning hours.

It predicted rains over parts of Oyo, Ogun and the entire coastal states during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to it, to reduce incidences of erosion and overflow of water beyond its normal limit, drainages and water ways should be cleared of debris and obstacles to ensure free flow of water.

"Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations, " it said.

