Africa: Banyana Banyana Wow New Legion of African Fans in Rabat

World icon Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela alias Madiba once said that, "Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand."

One would think that he looked into the future and foresaw how powerful this statement would be for the youth especially across the African continent decades later.

At the ongoing TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations, the hosts Morocco have enjoyed an incredible turnup of the home fans who have come in droves going past the 40,000 mark to support the Atlas Lionesses at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

On the other side of Rabat, there was an extraordinary sight at the games involving South Africa at the Prince Moulay Hassan Stadium where Banyana Banyana played their Group C games as well as their quarterfinal tie against Tunisia.

Two hours to the game, fans from across the continent who reside in Rabat started flocking into the stadium for the last quarterfinal game. At stake was a World Cup ticket and South Africa who have tasted this feeling before were determined to go back to the big stage, but in front of them was a stubborn Tunisian side.

An early goal by the incredible Jermaine Seoposenwe changed the terrain when she netted in the 14th minute for South Africa to take an early lead. This settled the nerves of those that came out to support Banyana Banyana.

Among them is Congolese Tony Mateta who told CAF Online exclusively that, "I came here to support South Africa. They play such beautiful football. It is so great to watch. When you watch them, you see a team that is organized and that knows what it is doing. I am a very big fan of theirs. I am so happy that they won tonight."

Mateta did not come alone to the stadium. He was alongside fellow countryman Frederic Albert Kiese, a businessman whose love for football inspired him to come and support Banyana Banyana who he confessed play incredible football.

"Honestly, I am so impressed and happy to be here. These ladies make football look easy. You can see the thought process is up there. The way they pass the ball, their runs at goal and even the way that they defend is amazing to watch," Kiese said with a big smile on his face.

When center referee Salima Mukansanga, who has been selected for this year's World Cup in Qatar, blew the full time whistle, there was a sigh of relief from the eastern side of the stadium. The hundreds of fans from more than 10 countries stood up and gave a standing ovation to Banyana Banyana who walked up to them and acknowledged the support.

Guinean Sow Usman, who confessed to being a FUS Rabat fan, said, "My team FUS Rabat plays here. This is our home so I had to come and watch this game. I love this South African team. They play solid football. You can see a well-coached team and it is not a surprise that they have qualified for the semifinals."

As Usman concludes his statement, he gets a fist pump from his friend also from Guinea Hamidou Diallo who adds that, "We have just watched a good game of football. It was end-to-end stuff. Both teams showed character in this game but eventually South Africa won. I am happy for them."

After Banyana Banyana acknowledged the support from this great crowd of fans, they entered the tunnel to the dressing room pleased with how much support they have garnered from the people of Rabat.

Thereafter, it was non-stop dancing and singing to a playlist that varied from the popular amapiano to afrobeat thanks to team deejay and first choice goalkeeper Andile Dlamini whose efforts to keep a clean sheet ensured she was in celebratory mood.

South Africa take on Zambia in a COSAFA derby in the WAFCON semifinal on Monday at 18h00 local time at Casablanca's Mohammed V Stadium.