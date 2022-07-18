Ghana: Energy Debt, Banking Crisis, COVID-19, Reasons for Fiscal Deficit - - Dr Bawumia.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has attributed Ghana's fiscal deficit and unsustainable debt stock to mainly the Energy Sector Excess Capacity payments, the Banking Crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war which he said is the reason the government decided to opt for an IMF support.

Dr Bawumia said the accusation that direct COVID-19 expenditure, which amounted to GHC 12.0 billion--GHC8.1 billion in 2020 and GHC 3.9billion in 2021--was the reason for the crisis could not be true as two major items, the Banking Sector Clean up (GHC 25 billion) and the Energy Sector Excess Capacity payments (GHC 17 billion) had accounted for the increased debt stock.

Some persons had attributed the government's key flagship projects--Free SHS, one district one factory, planting for food and jobs, Development Authorities, Ghanacard, Zongo Development Fund, NABCO and teacher and nursing trainee allowances as the main drivers of the crisis.

But speaking on the theme: The Role of Information Technology Education in the Government's Digitisation Agenda" at the Accra Business School on Thursday, Dr Bawumia said the three items of expenditure (Energy debt, Banking crisis and the COVID-19) cumulatively amounted to GHC 54.0 billion ($7.0 billion), which was borrowed.

According to Dr Bawumia, the Ministry of Finance said interest payment on this borrowing for the three items amounted to GHC 8.5 billion annually. "This is some 23% of Ghana's annual interest payments of GHC 37 billion."

With the government's flagship programmes, Dr Bawumia said it was important to juxtapose the total expenditure of the key flagship programmes, GHC15.62 billion between 2017 and 2021, compared to the GHC 54.0 billion expenditure on the three exceptional items.

He said data on the expenditure on the three exceptional items (Energy debt, banking crisis, Covid-19) of GHC54.0 billion was three times more than the expenditure on the flagship programmes over five years.

On the Energy contracts the country entered into with some independent power producers before 2017, Vice President Bawumia said the excess capacity payments of GHC 17 billion that related to the "legacy of take or pay contracts" saddled the economy with annual excess capacity charges of close to $1 billion.

That, Dr Bawumia said, were contracts to supply energy to Ghana way above the country's requirements, "but we were obligated to pay for the power whether we use it or not."

"The excess capacity payments included GHC 7 billion of payments for gas resulting from the previous government signing an offtake agreement for a fixed quantity of gas with ENI Sankofa on a take or pay basis which was way more than what was needed at the time," he stated

"Not keeping up with the excess capacity payments would have meant throwing the country back into a new bout of dumsor," Dr Bawumia argued.

Dr Bawumia said the banking sector which was on the verge of collapse as a result of mismanagement would have meant disaster for the economy with millions of people losing their savings if the government had not dealt decisively with it.

Vice President Bawumia said it was unfortunate that there was no end in sight for the Russia-Ukraine war, adding that "while we hope for a quick end to the war, we must understand that things could get worse before they get better."

Dr Bawumia said the country over the past two years had learnt to be more self-reliant and that it was important that the government took decisions that would inure to the benefit of the country "regardless of whether we are going to the IMF for a programme or not."

Among the decision the government will take include the immediate restoration of Fiscal and Debt Sustainability through revenue and expenditure measures and structural reforms, and curtailment of Non-concessional borrowing to enhance debt sustainability.

He said the reliance on international capital markets to fill the financing gap of about $3 billion annually exposed the vulnerability of the economy once the capital markets shut down to emerging economies.

That, Dr Bawumia said, had heightened the need for the government to build foreign exchange reserve buffers to cater for unanticipated shocks like COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Vice President said even though Ghana had gone to the IMF for a programme 17 times since independence without much success, with enhanced fiscal discipline and structural reforms to restore debt sustainability and growth, "we should emerge stronger than we have with the previous 17 IMF."