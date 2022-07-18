Ghana Gas, Community Water and Sanitation Agency to Provide Water to Deprived Communities

15 July 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Richard Aniagyei

Ghana Gas Company (GNGC) and the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) are partnering to provide mechanized boreholes in deprived communities in the Central and Eastern Regions.

A Senior Corporate Relations and Community Social Responsibilities Officer (CR/CSR) of the GNGC, Dorcia Abena Frimpong, announced this in an interaction with the media during a joint site visit by officials of CWSA at the Water Project Intervention site in the Central Region.

She said the water intervention project forms part of the GNGC's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) which aims at improving access to water in selected communities across the country.

"The project is part of the GNGC's ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), which is geared towards alleviating the plight of some selected communities across the country, with particular emphasis on women folks and children walking long distances in search of water from dugouts wells, streams and dams within their environs," she added.

She disclosed that the project was not the first of its kind, adding that the company had collaborated with some development partners in the past to construct mechanized boreholes for some communities in some parts of Ghana.

"The GNGC through development partners has also provided mechanized boreholes in the northern part of the country, such as Savannah, Northern, and Upper East Regions, that have difficulties in accessing drinking water within their various geographical locations," she emphasized.

Ms Dorcia appealed to the CWSA to expedite the completion of the Water Intervention Projects to serve the targeted beneficiary communities who are in critical need of safe drinking water.

