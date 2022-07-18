Ghana: Pres, Veep, Mahama, Others Mourn Ndebugre ... As He Begins Last Journey Home

A pre-burial service was yesterday held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra for the late John Ndebugre, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Zebilla in the Upper East Region.

It was a solemn and well-attended service for the late politician and private legal practitioner who passed away in May, this year.

The solemn service brought together high-ranking personalities clad in traditional red-and-black mourning clothes including government officials, politicians, military, family, friends and associates, who were joined by some world leaders and representatives of global organisations.

The dignitaries included President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; former President John Mahama; Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin; Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah and Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare.

Also at the ceremony were the Majority and Minority leaders in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu and Ose iKyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery and Member of Parliament for Zebilla, Mr Cletus Apul Avoka as well as other politicians, religious leaders, friends and associates.

They took turns to file past the remains of the late politician to pay their last respects at the service that lasted for about four hours. His casket was closed after 10 am.

Mr Mahama eulogised him as "our bother, father, friend and mentor," as he was one of the most unique politicians he ever knew.

"To say that he wielded a firm axe that cuts both ways would be an understatement: his axe cut in all directions without fear or favour," he added.

Mr Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, Parliament's Deputy Clerk in charge of legislative management who read Parliament's tribute said the passing of the late memories of past MPs who were instrumental figures from the Upper East.

"Our highest tribute to them is not grief, but gratitude, for their unparalleled devotion and immense contribution to deepening parliamentary democracy in Ghana," he added.

The first son of the late MP, Vladimir Ndebugre, delivering the children's tribute said their father taught them that the greatest equaliser to enable them to compete effectively and equally was education.

He expressed gratitude to their father on his siblings' behalf for bringing them where they were in life.

Mr Ndebugre recounted some memories they had shared with their father as well as his impacts on their lives and the country at large, adding that they will live on the legacy.

Delivering the sermon, Rev. Fr Donatus Pallu, Parochial Vicar, Christ the King Parish, admonished dignitaries and well-wishers present not to allow happenings in society to rob them of their morality.

"Do that which is good so that you will also leave a good name and legacy behind. Do things that differentiate you from others," he stated.

"Eschew all forms of foolishness so that when the day of reckoning comes you won't find yourselves wanting," he added.

Rev. Fr Pallu urged all to carry on the traits of the late MP and do unto others what he did unto them.

The remains of the late Ndebugre would be laid to rest at a private burial on Saturday at Timonde in the Upper East Region following which a memorial and thanksgiving service will be held at the St Charles Lwanga Catholic Church at Zebilla in the Upper East Region on Sunday.