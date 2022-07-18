Ghana: FA Dismisses Ashgold, Inter Allies Appeals

Former Premier League sides, Ashantigold SC and Inter Allies have been unsuccessful with attempts to get the Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to overturn a decision of the Disciplinary Committee that banned and demoted them to the third tier of Ghana football.

In its ruling on the matter on Wednesday, the Appeals Committee dismissed appeal cases filed by Ashantigold SC and Inter Allies FC against their respective misconduct decisions of the Disciplinary Committee.

Both clubs appealed the decisions of the GFA Disciplinary Committee after being found guilty of match manipulation in their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Matchday 34 match played at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

In its decision, the Committee stated that evidence available to it supports the conclusion reached by the Disciplinary Committee that the match was not played competitively or under competitive circumstances.

The Appeals Committee concluded that "We endorse all sanctions imposed by the GFA Disciplinary Committee on the Clubs, Players and Officers".

The decision of the Appeal Committee has since been communicated to the parties involved and sought to confirm the two teams will make their campaign at the second division this season.

As of yesterday at press time, it was uncertain the next line of action by the two clubs as the time draws nearer to the start of the new season.

Ashgold and Inter Allies were banned by the FA's Disciplinary Committee after finding them guilty of match manipulation in a Ghana Premier League match at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The match ended 7-0 with a player of Allies who was introduced as a substitute scoring strange own goals purposely to spoil a fixed score line.