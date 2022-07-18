South Africa: Stalingrad Defence - Little Wiggle Room As Mkhwebane, Mpofu and Malema Play Blank Cards

analysis

The Section 194 inquiry into the Public Protector was held by a well-briefed committee and its no-nonsense chair as an almost permanently aggrieved Dali Mpofu, his client Busisiwe Mkwhebane and a choir of bullies tried to derail matters.

Here we are.

In Stalingrad -- metaphorically speaking -- committee room M46 in the Marks Building in Cape Town, where suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her legal representative, Advocate Dali Mpofu, arrived to meet her potential Waterloo this past week.

"Be careful what you wish for, you might just get it," Mpofu warned at the start, adding the caveat that his client was there "under protest".

He cautioned also that the process could go well beyond the September deadline for the Section 194 inquiry and told MPs to brace themselves.

However, after announcing that they were ready "to rock and roll", a mostly mute Mkhwebane and an almost permanently aggrieved Mpofu soon found themselves up against a well-briefed committee with chair, Qubudile Dyantyi, holding the decorum and the narrow focus of the inquiry.

There are more than 9,000 pages of documentation in this matter which evidence leader Advocate Nazreen Bawa, her team, the witnesses and committee members, have all had...