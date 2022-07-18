South Africa: Stalingrad Defence - Little Wiggle Room As Mkhwebane, Mpofu and Malema Play Blank Cards

17 July 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

The Section 194 inquiry into the Public Protector was held by a well-briefed committee and its no-nonsense chair as an almost permanently aggrieved Dali Mpofu, his client Busisiwe Mkwhebane and a choir of bullies tried to derail matters.

Here we are.

In Stalingrad -- metaphorically speaking -- committee room M46 in the Marks Building in Cape Town, where suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane and her legal representative, Advocate Dali Mpofu, arrived to meet her potential Waterloo this past week.

"Be careful what you wish for, you might just get it," Mpofu warned at the start, adding the caveat that his client was there "under protest".

He cautioned also that the process could go well beyond the September deadline for the Section 194 inquiry and told MPs to brace themselves.

However, after announcing that they were ready "to rock and roll", a mostly mute Mkhwebane and an almost permanently aggrieved Mpofu soon found themselves up against a well-briefed committee with chair, Qubudile Dyantyi, holding the decorum and the narrow focus of the inquiry.

There are more than 9,000 pages of documentation in this matter which evidence leader Advocate Nazreen Bawa, her team, the witnesses and committee members, have all had...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X