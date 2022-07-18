Ghana: MTN Appeals to Customers to Complete Registration of SIM Card Before July 31

Koforidua — The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mobile Money Limited, Mr Eli Hini, has urged the general public, especially MTN customers, who have not completed their SIM registration to do so in order not to lose the opportunity to make calls, access the internet and do mobile money transactions.

He revealed that out of the 16 million customers who have registered, about 10 million have completed their registration while six million were yet to complete their registration.

He urged the six million to ensure the completion of their registration before July ending to prevent the inconveniences that came with the non-registration.

Mr Hini made these statements in an interview during an MTN media and stakeholders engagement held in Koforidua.

The engagement was aimed at educating the media and stakeholders on Fintech/Momo, Digital Services (MyMTN app, Ayoba), Customer experience (Network, Customers service) and explain future plans, investments and strategies slated by the company to enhance customer service in the country.

He urged the general public, especially MTN customers, to comply with the SIM registration exercise by linking their data on the Ghana card to their SIMs as the deadline drew close to prevent any inconveniences.

Speaking on Mobile Money (Momo) fraud, he stated that it was unfortunate many customers still fell for Momo fraud despite the many interventions put in place by the company to curtail the fraud.

He said most fraud had to do with social engineering where people called others and frame stories to make them believe and fallvictims of such deceitful machinations.

He cautioned the general public to be smart by applying their minds to some of the stories created by the fraudsters and practice the golden rule to help fight the fraud.

"The three golden rules are that customers should not give their Momo PIN to anyone, do transactions yourself and do not entertain calls from anyone," he advised.

Explaining ways to improve the quality of services for customers, he said fibre cuts continued to be a huge challenge to the company, adding that such cuts prevented them from providing the needed quality services to their customers.

He revealed that the company had invested into the area to find alternative solutions to the challenge, adding that MTN would invest one billion dollars into improving its network for technological advancement and has slated another GH¢20 million out of its profits to support social interventions for the year.