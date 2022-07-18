Ghana: Welcome, New NPP National Executive!

The Ghanaian Times congratulates the New Patriotic Party on successfully national elections and welcomes the new executive members who are to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

Special congratulations to the new Executive body and little more to Mr Stephen Ayensu Ntim on winning his bid as the National Chairman of the party on his 64th birthday.

To those who could not make it, the Ghanaian Times wishes them better luck next time and encourages them to take a cue from Mr Ntim who, after losing four consecutive bids, continued to exhibit faith, sportsmanship and perseverance.

The Ghanaian Times believes it is normal for different camps to be formed towards such elections, but once the contest is over, the camps should be collapsed for unity and collective action to reign again in the party.

That kind of unity is needed in the NPP more than ever before because it is the ruling party and its administration is in an era when there are difficulties globally and internally.

No administration is spared difficulties but currently the whole world is suffering crises.

Besides the devastation of COVID-19 and the effects of the Russian-Ukraine war, there are country-specific hardships which must be addressed.

Thus, there is the need for innovativeness which calls for thinking outside the box.

Definitely, it is expected that some of the workable ideas to address the hardships being suffered by the people would come from the new Executive members.

Therefore, they should emphasise service for the benefit of both their party and the people of Ghana, not an oppotunity to lord it over the people and to pursue their interests only.

To this end, Mr Ntim and his team should go beyond the assurance to serve their party and work assiduously with the rank and file to achieve NPP's vision of becoming the first party to win a third consecutive general election in 2024 under the Fourth Republic.

Serving one's party is unexpected but it would be parochial if the Executive fail to proffer ideas that are in the interest of national development while positioning the NPP to win elections.

They have come in, as already stated, at a time when the people are blaming the government for all their woes and so some of their immediate ideas should help the government to steer the country out of the hardship.

Some would argue that this is outside their remit but the truth is that their efforts in getting the NPP win a third consecutive bid would come to nought if the hardship in the country persists.

Fortunately, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the whole nation that his administration would negotiate a fair deal with the IMF to bail the country out of its current predicament.

It is the hope of everyone that the IMF bailout and all the new or innovative ideas would help ease the suffering of the people.

Once again welcome and congratulations to the incoming NPP National Executive members.