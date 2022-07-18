Ghana: Harvest Souls Not Wealth - Rt Rev Dzomeku

The Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church, Rt. Rev. Samuel Prosper Dzomeku, has called on the clergy to win souls for God's Kingdom and to refrain from the temptation of wealth gathering.

He said, the behaviour of some men of God who instead of winning souls, embark on aggressive wealth gathering, has made the calling suspicious to the public as they think people pursue ministry because of money.

The Rt Rev. Dzomeku was preaching the sermon at the Ordination Service of 34 Ministers of the Church at the Global Evangelical Church, Trinity Parish at Kotobabi in Accra.

Preaching on the theme: "The Faithful Steward's Reward", the Moderator said, God is the rewarder of his servants and not human beings.

He, therefore, charged the Ordinands not to put their trusts in people and to overburden their congregants, for God is faithful and will supply all their needs.

He admonished them to share the word of God generously in order to make the needed impact on their lives and that of others.

The Moderator cautioned them to desist from the practice where sermons are preached to touch the pockets of people to give and not their hearts for repentance.

He reminded the ministers that, their primary duty was to win souls for Christ and this they must carry out faithfully.

The Moderator assisted by the Rev. DrYohanesAhiabu, the Synod Clerk, performed the Ordination rites.

Rev. Mrs Love Srebi, one of the newly ordained ministers, on behalf of her colleagues, thanked God for his grace upon them.

She also expressed their gratitude to the Executive of the Church, the Synod Committee, Past Executives of the Church, Faculty of the Global Theological Seminary and their families who were present to witness the ceremony, for their respective roles resulting in the success of their ordination.