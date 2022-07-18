Ghana: GWCL to Relay Service Pipes At Old Fadama

Effective today Monday, the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) will commence a process to relay service pipelines within the Old Fadama enclave.

The exercise is to enhance water provision to the area, disconnect all illegally connected customers and reduce non-revenue water loss to enhance the revenue of the water distribution company.

At a community sensitisation engagement in Accra on Thursday, the Accra East Manager of the GWCL, Ms Salomey Tom, said the reconnection exercise would include the extension of two-kilometre 110mm HDPE pipeline to the community and interconnection of 160mm HDPE pipeline to 150mm PVC pipeline.

It would also be used to re-tap customers at the shortest distance after clearing their arrears and connect fresh customers.

"Our contractors have completed mobilisation and would be on site by Monday to begin work. As we speak, we have moved all the pipes to site in readiness for the commencement of the project.

"We will be glad if you can assist us protect the pipes and fittings that would be used for the work.

"We admonish that no one should deal with a private plumber or unofficially deal with GWCL staff for re-tapping, but move straight to the district manager or her representatives," she urged.

According to her, the exercise has become important after a study of supply to the area revealed that there was some deficiency in water supply partly caused by the residents as a result of the many illegal connections.

She said following the relaying of pipes in the area in 2009, in the personal efforts of some customers to improve water supply to their homes and facilities, they have on their own re-laid pipelines into the community.

Some of them, she said, have gone ahead to install inline pumps which siphons the water to their various locations.

Most of the pipes which she said were laid in gutters and through refuse dumps were "seriously leaking", compromising the quality of water the company produced.

"We are asking for the cooperation of all leaders and members of this community before, during and after the project," Ms Salomey said.