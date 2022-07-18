Ghana: 'Communicate Effectively Achievements of NPP to Retain Power'

The Executive Director of the Danquah Institute, Dr Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko, has appealed to communicators and every member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to take responsibility to communicate effectively the achievements of the government to retain power in 2024.

She refuted claims suggesting that communicators of the party had challenges with communicating effectively and efficiently achievements of the Akufo-Addo-led administration but were working assiduously to break eight years of political party rule.

"As members, supporters, well-wishers, faithful and sympathisers of the party we should all put our hands on deck and not only the communicators to propagate achievements of the party in order to break the eight," Dr Tsiboe-Darko intimated.

She challenged them to take the responsibility to communicate the achievements of the government in a manner that the electorates, first time and floating voters to be attractive to the NPP since winning elections was about numbers.

"I do not think there is a problem with communication in the NPP, I just think the breakdown and the eventual arrival of how you manage to couch the message in such a way that it does not remain technical, economic and on a high level, so, I think that is where we may not have been able to translate better but we have to work together and hold together.

"By working together and holding together our communicators will transcend achievements of the government and party at a level to attract the citizenry to embrace without doubts what we have done for the past six years and what we intend to do to retain power," Dr Tsiboe-Darko assured.

However, Charles Bissue, a former General Secretary aspirant of the NPP, has indicated that he would be able to serve the party better as a communicator following his decision to back out of the race.

He withdrew from the race after broad consultation with stakeholders in the lead-up to the national annual delegates' conference adding that "I have seen other areas including communication for the party which I do three times a week, I think at this point in time, based on exigency of time, I can serve the party in that area, I have decided to help the party in other ways to ensure we break the eight because it has not been easy but that is the decision I have come to.