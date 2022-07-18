Somalia: Danab Forces 'Neutralized' Al-Shabaab Members - Official

At least five Al-Shabaab members were killed and one captured alive by the Somali military during an operation outside the port city of Kismayo, an official said.

The troops from Danab brigade swept into a tax base manned by Al-Shabaab in an area named Labakus, where they engaged in a heavy gunfight with the militants.

The state media reported, citing an unnamed SNA officer that the government forces seized a large cage of weapons during the covert operation in the Jubaland state of Somalia.

Jubaland state has been the scene of frequent operations by the American military-trained and funded Danab forces within the Somali national army [SNA] in the past months.