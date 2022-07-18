Africa: Ajara Nchout Njoya Revels in Woman of the Match Award

18 July 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Cameroon captain Ajara Nchout Njoya was named the TotalEnergies Woman of the Match following an incredible performance to inspire her team to a 1-0 victory over Botswana on Sunday night at the Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

The 29-year-old, who scored the lone goal of the game with a sensational long range drive in added time at the end of the first half, praised her teammates for the way they maintained focus in the second half to see out the game and clinch a World Cup playoff slot.

"I am honoured to play for my country and it is always my duty to put in a great effort as well as that of my teammates. We did not achieve our main objective which was to win the title, however, this is football," explained Njoya after the game.

"Before coming into the game, we analyzed Botswana and took note of their weaknesses and strengths and we addressed that in the game. We had several chances to score but we did not manage to add to the one goal, but ultimately we won the game and that is what matters."

Cameroon, who played at the 2015 and 2019 World Cup editions join Senegal as the two African teams that will play in the 10-team qualifying tournament, with the three top teams progressing to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup set to be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.

