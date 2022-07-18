Nigeria: Veteran Nollywood Actress, Sola Onayiga Passes On

18 July 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ayo Onikoyi

Veteran Nollywood actress Sola Onayiga popularly known as "Kitchen Practical'" has passed on.

The news of her death was made public by Founder of Best of Nollywood awards, Seun Oloketuyi.

"I have just been informed that the accomplished Stage and Screen Actress and Fellow of Theatre Arts Auntie Sola Awojobi Onayiga has passed on," he announced on his WhatsApp group Platform.

"Auntie Sola who is best known for living delightfully the role of Ireti aka Cooking practicals in the defunct television sitcom 'CHECKMATE'! Reportedly passed on this morning," he added.

