South Africa: Edendale and Clapham High Schools to Represent SA in CAF Pan African U15 Champs

18 July 2022
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

Schools from all nine provinces participated in the tournament with the ticket to the CAF Pan African Schools championships on the line.

Edendale High School from Pietermaritzburg, KZN won the under 15 girls title and will be representing South Africa for the second time in a row at the CAF Pan African Schools Championships later this year. Clapham High School from Gauteng won the under 15 boys title and will also represent South African in the continental schools championships.

Free State girls won the under 17 girls title after beating Western Cape 1-0 in the final on Friday afternoon, while KwaZulu Natal boys beat Limpopo on penalties in the final.

The under 19 championships was played by the deaf representatives of each province and witnessed great action from the physically challenged youth. KwaZulu Natal under 19 outplayed Gauteng to be crowned the champions while Mpumalanga won the girls under 19 category.

