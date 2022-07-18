Kenya: Odinga Asks Imran Okoth to Drop Re-Election Bid

Moses Muoki/Capital FM
ODM’s Imran Okoth receives a certificate from IEBC’s Kibra Returning Officer Beatrice Muli (file photo).
18 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja - One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has asked Kibra Member of Parliament Imran Okoth to drop his re-election bid in favor of Peter Orero Mwalimu.

Okoth who is vying as an independent candidate in the August polls lost the ODM Party primaries to Orero.

"I want to tell my son to quit on this one and that I will hold his hand," Odinga pleaded with Okoth during a rally in Nairobi's Mbagathi area.

The former Prime Minister in exchange promised Okoth an appointive position in August.

Okoth was elected into office in 2019 after the death of his brother Ken Okoth who succumbed to cancer.

"I will be with Okoth in my government. Him and Oreo are my allies and I do not want them to fight," Odinga said.

The Azimio campaign caravan over the weekend traversed different parts of Nairobi County in search of votes.

During the Mbagathi rally, Odinga asked the residents to adopt a six-piece voting system for candidates in the Azimio team.

"Help me get more candidates in Azimio because that way we will be able to get things done," Odinga said.

Nine candidates were cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to contest for the Kibra Constituency parliamentary seat.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X