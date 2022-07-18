Kenya: Odinga Asks Imran Okoth to Drop Re-Election Bid

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja - One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has asked Kibra Member of Parliament Imran Okoth to drop his re-election bid in favor of Peter Orero Mwalimu.

Okoth who is vying as an independent candidate in the August polls lost the ODM Party primaries to Orero.

"I want to tell my son to quit on this one and that I will hold his hand," Odinga pleaded with Okoth during a rally in Nairobi's Mbagathi area.

The former Prime Minister in exchange promised Okoth an appointive position in August.

Okoth was elected into office in 2019 after the death of his brother Ken Okoth who succumbed to cancer.

"I will be with Okoth in my government. Him and Oreo are my allies and I do not want them to fight," Odinga said.

The Azimio campaign caravan over the weekend traversed different parts of Nairobi County in search of votes.

During the Mbagathi rally, Odinga asked the residents to adopt a six-piece voting system for candidates in the Azimio team.

"Help me get more candidates in Azimio because that way we will be able to get things done," Odinga said.

Nine candidates were cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to contest for the Kibra Constituency parliamentary seat.