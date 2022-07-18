Uganda: Activist Nyombi Morris Honoured By UK-Based Charity for Leading Climate Justice Fight

Ugandan climate activist Nyombi Morris has been recognised by Population Matters, a United Kingdom-based charity organisation.

He was awarded the 2022 Earth Champion award.

Nyombi is championing the fight against climate change in Uganda through his tree planting and climate literacy projects.

The activist has since 2019 planted at least 47,500 trees across the country.

The UK-based organisation, Population Matters, campaigns and recognises individuals who are working towards achieving a sustainable human population through ethical, choice-based means, to protect the natural environment and improve people's lives.

Nyombi becomes only the ninth individual to be awarded by the UK organisation.

The winners of the award also receive £500 (about Shs 2 million).

Population Matters Head of Communications, Alistair Currie said:

"We are delighted to recognise the crucial work that Nyombi Morris does through this award. Inspiring the youth of his country and beyond to take on climate change, the greatest threat we all face will have hugely positive impacts in the years to come," Currie said.

"What unites his story with those of our winners is choice. Promoting it, celebrating it, defending it, and exercising it. At Population Matters, we believe the choice is at the heart of tackling our most pressing problems, including unsustainable population growth and consumption."

Currie said that the organization hopes that the award will inspire people across the country.