Tanzania: Samia Hailed for Economic Strides, Social Development

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been hailed for substantial economic strides and social development that have been achieved by the country, in a short period of time since she ascended to office in March 2021.

Speaking at the 65th anniversary of the ascension of 'Aga Khan to the Ismaili Imamat' ceremony in Dar es Salaam over the weekend, Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) Resident Diplomatic Representative to Tanzania, Mr Amin Kurji, hailed enabling environment and the government's commitment to improving the quality of life for the people.

"At this juncture, I would like to express our deep thanks and gratitude to President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her assistance in transferring the plot on Obama Drive adjacent to the Aga Khan Hospital to the Aga Khan Health Service for the construction of a Cancer Centre.

"Our work here in Tanzania would be possible and effective with the support of the government. We are pleased with the welcoming and enabling environment it (government) has created as well as its commitment to improving the quality of life for the people," he said.

The diplomat said AKDN's work in the country in collaboration with its development partners has touched millions of lives in various sectors, including poverty reduction, education, health, economic development, and cultural restoration.

According to Mr Kurji, AKDN in Tanzania is actively engaged with the government and a variety of development partners to bring social and economic progress to the citizens.

Gracing the event, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mbarouk Nassor Mbarouk reaffirmed the government's commitment to continue working closely with the AKDN in all areas of mutual interest.

Amb Mbarouk commended the AKDN for organising the Imamat Day celebration and for its long standing and mutually beneficial partnership with Tanzania stretching to over 100 years back.

"We have indeed increased the partnership and grown from strength to strength spanning a wide range of fields including education, healthcare, culture, infrastructure development and tourism," he said.

The event was also attended by the Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology, Mr Nape Nnauye and other notable dignitaries including members' diplomatic corps, representatives of civil society and business, and members of the Ismaili community.