Tanzania: PM Commends Innovative Local Engineers

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has commended local engineers in Singida Region for their innovation in constructing a 30-metre long and seven-metre wide stone bridge at Iguguno-Kikhonda-Kinampanda road in Mkalama District.

The Premier showered the praise at a public rally after inspecting construction work for the 102m/- project, adding that responsible authorities should award more construction tenders to the engineers.

Mr Majaliwa, who is in Singida Region for a working tour expressed satisfaction on the creativity and quality of work on implementation of the project.

"The astounding bridge is a saviour to residents of Lukomo village and Mkalama in general. I congratulate the engineers of Singida Region for this creative construction of the quality stone bridge at a low cost," he pointed out.

Elaborating, he noted that the government saved a lot of money from what was initially floated as 500m/- for the bridge construction.

"The good news is that local engineers have been creative in constructing a long-lasting bridge using stones at a lower cost of 102m/-.

I call upon the engineers in Singida to pass on the technology to others in other regions, so that they also construct bridges at lower costs," he instructed.

Briefing the Premier earlier, the Singida Regional Manager for Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA), Eng David Tembo, said the construction of the bridge is part of fixed-term maintenance contract for 12.39 kilometres Mwandu-Miganga-Kinangili road at a cost of 444m/-.

Eng Tembo explained that construction of the bridge is aimed at addressing transport woes experienced by residents along the road especially during rainy season.

The TARURA Regional Manager expressed optimism construction of the bridge will address transport challenges, and thus improve the wellbeing of the people through economic and social activities in Iguguno, Ikhonda and Kinyangiri wards in the region.

"Construction costs for stone bridge is lower as compared to those constructed using concrete and iron bars, which would have cost us about 550m/-," the regional manager explained.

After inspection of the bridge and addressing the public rally, the PM launched the Mkalama District's Commissioner Offices, which have been constructed at a cost of 1.33bn/-, excluding Value Added Tax (VAT), by the Tanzania Building Agency (TBA).

Meanwhile, the PM urged public servants in the country to work hard and perform their duties professionally as they adhere to integrity.

"The government recognises and appreciates the good work on implementation of development projects being undertaken in your areas," Mr Majaliwa told civil servants and local councillors in Iramba District Council during a meeting on Saturday.

"We have a huge task of implementing plans earmarked by the ruling CCM manifesto. Heads of departments should regularly refer to the manifesto to ensure timely execution of development projects," he directed.

The Premier further urged public servants to cultivate a culture of visiting people and addressing challenges facing them in their areas, rather than waiting for them to visit offices with complaints.

"You should go out to visit and serve people in their villages, an office is a place for coordination but the real work is out there in the communities," he directed.

During his visit in Singida, Mr Majaliwa also inspected construction work for the Ulemo-Misigiri water project, which is being implemented at a cost of 569.3m/- availed by the National Water Fund, whose progress has reached 94 per cent.