Nigeria: Wizkid Celebrates 32nd Birthday With Naomi Campbell, Tems, Others

18 July 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Adedamola Quasim

Popular Nigerian afrobeat Legend, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun fondly known as Wizkid marked his 32nd birthday in a classy style with friends, colleagues and families.

A video which was shared online by a fan page of the music superstar showed where the Grammy award-winning singer and several other international superstars celebrated his new age.

Among the people who were with the artist were Jada, Tems, Naomi Campbell and other colleagues.

The father of three who celebrated his birthday on the 16th of July was celebrated by his fans worldwide and trended on Twitter for the day.

In the viral video, Wizkid was seen sharing a toast to everyone saying, "Cheers to Life".

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X