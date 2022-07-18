Somalia: A Plane Crashes At Mogadishu Airport

A passenger plane crash-landed at Mogadishu airport on Monday morning with no casualties reported. The Jubba airways flights burst into flames after the crash-landing. Firefighters were called in and are trying to distinguish the fire which led to the suspension of all incoming flights.

"There were dramatic scenes on the airport runway when a Jubba Airways airliner bound for Mogadishu burst into flames before it landed," said a witness.

Until now, there were no fatalities reported as a result of the incident and the cause remained unclear. All passengers are reported to be safe and rescued.