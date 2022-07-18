Somalia: A Plane Crashes At Mogadishu Airport

18 July 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A passenger plane crash-landed at Mogadishu airport on Monday morning with no casualties reported. The Jubba airways flights burst into flames after the crash-landing. Firefighters were called in and are trying to distinguish the fire which led to the suspension of all incoming flights.

"There were dramatic scenes on the airport runway when a Jubba Airways airliner bound for Mogadishu burst into flames before it landed," said a witness.

Until now, there were no fatalities reported as a result of the incident and the cause remained unclear. All passengers are reported to be safe and rescued.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X