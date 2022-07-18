Nigeria: Oyo Deputy Governor, Olaniyan, Impeached

18 July 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Kemi Olaitan

Ibadan — The Oyo State Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan, has been impeached.

Olaniyan was impeached by the state House of Assembly on Monday around 11:30 am.

The House of Assembly is dominated by members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawmakers during plenary announced that they impeached the deputy governor following the recommendation of the panel set up to investigate him.

The announcement of the impeachment was made following the adoption of the recommendations of the report of the seven-man panel set up to investigate allegations levelled against Olaniyan.

The panel report was read by the Majority Leader, Hon Sanjo Adedoyin.

Details later ...

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X