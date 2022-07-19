Kenya: Can You Smell the Gold? Here is Kenya's Day Four Menu in Oregon

Nairobi — Three days, three medals, but Kenya is yet to hit gold at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

However, day four of the Championship provides hope for a probably addition of the golden color to Kenya's collection with three events where the country stands a good chance to top.

Capital Sports gives you a lowdown on Kenya's menu at Hayward Field Monday evening to early Tuesday morning.

4:15pm - Women's Marathon

After Geoffrey Kamworor and Barnabas Kiptum failed to clinch any medals in the men's marathon, the women will try right the wrongs when they line up on Monday evening (early morning Eugene time).

Defending champion Ruth Chepngetich will look to pull a back to back conquest after dominating in the streets of Doha in 2019 and she will lead Kenya's onslaught in the race.

She will be joined by 2021 Abu Dhabi Marathon champion Judith Korir and 29-year old Angela Tanui, the 2021 Amsterdam marathon champion.

Kenya would have been represented by four athletes by virtue of having a defending champion, but Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir pulled out in the 11th hour due to injury.

Who among these three will bring Kenya's gold number one from Eugene?

5:20am - Men's 3,000m steeplechase final

This will be one of the most hugely anticipated races as Kenya looks to stamp its authority as kings of the water and barrier race.

After the country lost the Olympic title to Soufiane El Bakkali for the first time in over four decades in Tokyo last year, the World Championships will be a perfect opportunity to remind everyone who's boss.

Defending champion Conseslus Kipruto who has returned into action following an injury-plagued three years has vowed to get the respect back and has taken upon himself to go out and defend his title.

But, he will have to contend with the Olympic champion who has been in good form this season as well as Lamecha Girma, the man he beat by a hundredth of a second to win the title in Doha.

While all the pundits and commentators have been pitting this as an El Bakkali vs Girma battle, the Kenyans are keen to show you can never write them off.

Kipruto will have training partner Abraham Kibiwott and former World Under-20 Champion Leonard Bett for company and the trio will most likely swing in some team tactic to battle for the title.

5:50am - Women's 1500m final

The greatest 1500m athlete of all time, double Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon will be last out at Hayward field, pulling in the stunts for a gold medal when she lines out to reclaim the title she lost to Sifan Hassan in 2019.

Kipyegon has been absolutely commanding in the heats and the semis. She hasn't looked to break a sweat, always smiling after crossing the finish line with almost a jog but early Tuesday morning, she will be out for business; her second world title.

Kipyegon will have African champion Winny Chebet for company and the two will look to increase Kenya's medal count on day four.

Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay, who set the fastest time in the semis is the biggest threat as well as Britain's Laura Muir and Jessica Hull of Australia.

Will the smiling machine Faith deliver once again?