Kenya: Sonko Files Appeal at EAC Court Against Supreme Court Ruling on Impeachment

Nairobi — Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has filed an appeal at the East African Court of Justice to challenge the decision by the Supreme Court upholding his impeachment.

The appeal seeking review arises from a decision by a seven- judge bench delivered on Friday last week

Sonko through his lawyers Kenneth Wanyanga and Danstan Omari stated that he was not given a chance to be heard as required by law.

He stated that the highest court in the land did not consider that his impeachment appeal was not responded to.

At the hearing of the appeal Sonko will be asking the court to issue interim orders stopping the execution of the judgement.

He further argued that the Supreme Court did not vacate the order issued by three judges of the High Court sitting in Mombasa that directed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to place Sonko's name on the ballot

The lawyers said that the Supreme court issued an order that the matter was supposed to be heard by five judges but the same was heard by seven judges against their own order.

The lawyers further disclosed that they have filed a review before the Supreme Court seeking a stay of the judgement.

They stated that the supreme court having admitted that it had no jurisdiction to hear the impeachment application, instead they proceeded to give a determination.