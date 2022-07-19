Kenya: You Can't Hold Any Public Office, Your Certificate is Revoked - IEBC to Sonko

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has revoked Mike Sonko's candidature in the Mombasa Gubernmatorial race following the Supreme Court ruling that upheld his impeachment as Nairobi Governor.

The decision to revoke his nomination certificate issued just last week was communicated by the commission's Mombasa Returning Officer Swalhah Yusuf.

"In adherence to the Supreme Court judgement, you are, therefore, disqualified from holding any public office and thus disqualified from contesting and being elected as the Governor of Mombasa County or any other county," he said in the letter dated July 18.

"Your candidature is invalidated and your certificate revoked," he said.

Yusuf, who had last week cleared Sonko vie, said that the High Court allowed the nomination based on Article 193 (3) since he had a pending appeal at the Supreme Court.

With the Supreme having upheld his impeachment, he said, Sonko stands disqualified.

But Sonko is not taking this decision lying down, since has already filed a challenge at the East African Court of Justice in Arusha, Tanzania, seeking to overturn the Supreme Court ruling which he described as "unfair".