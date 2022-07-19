Kenya: Ruto Interviewed By International Media After Accusing Local Outlets of Bias

Nairobi — Kenya Kwanza Alliance Presidential candidate William Ruto has granted interviews to four international media outlets.

The interviews conducted by CCN, BBC Africa, Financial Times and the Agence France-Presse (AFP) were done at a time Ruto and his brigade have accused the Kenyan local media of being biased.

The alliance digital strategist Dennis Itumbi posted videos on his Twitter account of Ruto having a sit-down with the respective journalists of the four media outlets.

"Freedom is coming," Itumbi posted as caption with the photos of the four interviews.

The Next President @WilliamsRuto meets @CNN @LarryMadowo pic.twitter.com/WVdUSpQryU-- Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) July 18, 2022

Ruto has in the past taken issue with a section of the local media over what he termed as unfair coverage given to him.

The NEXT President meets @BBCAfrica

FREEDOM IS COMING! pic.twitter.com/YmvwEhyKUa-- Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) July 18, 2022

Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua have since shown no indication of honoring an invite to attend the Presidential and Deputy Presidential debate slated for Tuesday and July 26, 2022 respectively.

The NEXT President @WilliamsRuto meets @FinancialTimes... .

FREEDOM IS COMING! pic.twitter.com/dtQlkTgufR-- Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) July 18, 2022

The organizers of the Presidential debate have told participants in the Deputy and Presidential showcase that their absence will amount to "disrespect to the Kenyan voters and their time."

The NEXT President meets @AFP

FREEDOM IS COMING!The NEXT pic.twitter.com/DKsD65Chhs-- Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) July 18, 2022

President of the Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) Churchill Otieno on Monday urged all candidates to "create time" and avail themselves for the debate if they respect the voter and their time.

"We believe at the end of the day that they will respect the voter and their time. On Tuesday there will be no other conversation but one of assessing who is best suited to hold office and so they should create time," Otieno said during an interview on Citizen Television.