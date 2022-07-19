Kenya: Korir Earns Kenya Fourth Medal at World Champs With Marathon Silver

Nairobi — Judith Korir earned Kenya a fourth medal at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene on Monday evening as she clinched silver in the women's marathon which was won by Ethiopia's Gotytom Gebreselase in a new Championship record time.

It was a heartbreaking day for defending champion Ruth Chengetich who had to drop out of the race after 16km, clutching her tummy in what appeared to be a stomach problem.

Korir, the 2022 Paris Marathon champion clocked a new Personal best time of 2:18:20 while Gebreselase set a new Championship Mark of 2:18:11, the sixth fastest time this year.

The Ethiopians have now completed a sweep of both the men and women's marathons.

Kenyan-turned Israeli Lornah Salpeter finished third for bronze, timing 2:20:18.

The other Kenyan in the race, Angela Tanui, finished sixth in 2:22:15.

While Kenya seemed to be strongly looking towards a sweep with Tanui, Korir and Chepngetich looking strong from early on, the dream was halted after 16km when the reigning champion abruptly moved away from the leading pack.

She did not rejoin the pack and was only filmed almost 10 minutes later talking to members of Team Kenya and with her jacket already on, signaling she wasn't going to be back.

The Kenyan trio had started well with the leading pack breaking away as early as after 4km. They were joined by Ethiopia's Gebreselasie, Yashete Bekere and Ababel Yeshaneh as well as Salpeter, and Eritrea's Nazret Weldu.

The Kenyan girls were showing calculated team moves with Chepngetich signalling tanui to join the lead when she seemed to be fading away.

But once the defending champion dropped out, the Ethiopians smelt blood and knew their chances were high. They began shuffling the lead and soon, Tanui was dropped leaving the leading pack to Gebreselase, Yeshaneh and Korir.

They had estanlished a healthy 43seconds lead to the chasing pack that was led by Salpeter at the 32km mark.

Tanui looked to be struggling and dropped off from third to sixth with Salpeter's group catching up with her. Yeshaneh also looked to be struggling and slowly started dropping off the leading pack. At 35km, she was all out of the hunt for gold.

It was now a battle between Gebreselase and Korir. Behind, Salpeter caught up and moved into bronze medal position.

Up top, the two leaders continued sizing each other up but it was the Ethiopian who made the first move. At the 40km mark, she pushed the pace and Korir didn't have an answer.

The Berlin marathon champion pushed and didn't look back, winning her first ever Championship.