Rwanda: Education Minister Warns Against Malpractices as National Exams Begin

The Minister of Education, Valentine Uwamariya, has urged candidates and supervisors to avoid any form of malpractice during national exams.

Uwamariya was speaking at the official opening of the Primary Leaving Examinations that took place at GS Nyagasambu School in Rwamagana District on July 18.

"In past years, there were some cases where teachers would help candidates in exams. We don't want any malpractices such as cheating," she reiterated.

She nonetheless went on to wish candidates luck, urging them not to panic as they sit for their national exams.

Emmanuel Uwizeye, Centre supervisor of GS Nyagasambu, said that the students are ready and prepared for exams.

The centre is hosting 633 candidates from four schools; Rwamashyongoshyo Parents School, GS Runyinya, Nyagasambu Vision, and GS Nyagasambu.

Uwizeye revealed that all staff have been briefed ahead of exams to avoid any form of malpractice.

According to the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA), a total of 229,859 students are expected to sit for PLE for the academic year 2021-2022 which runs from July 18-20.

Commenting on the number of the candidates sitting for PLE this year, the minister observed that the figure has declined compared to last year.

However, she explained that the decrease is not a result of dropout cases or covid-19 effect; "It is only that the number of students who are completing primary six are lesser than last year."

National examinations in general will go on until August 5, and according to numbers from (NESA), 127,469 candidates will sit for O-level and 47,579 candidates for A-Level.

Candidates from TVET are 21,338 and those from Teachers' Training College (TTC) are 2,906.