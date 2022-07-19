South Africa: The Money Ties That Bind the ANC - Are They the Barrier to Fixing South Africa's Energy Woes?

opinion

Liziwe McDaid is The Green Connection's Strategic Lead. She is a qualified scientist, teacher, and adult educator, with a Master's Degree in Climate Change and Development from the University of Cape Town. Liz was also awarded the 2018 Goldman Environmental Award Africa, for her eco-justice efforts.

Mr President, we don't need an energy state of emergency, or more bending of the laws. Eskom's crisis was created by the looting of the state. We now urgently need a National Energy Plan.

There can be no argument that South Africans have been thoroughly tested over the past few years, with several service delivery issues, across various portfolios, and now an all-but-failed electricity system.

Unprecedented - yet avoidable - rolling blackouts and increasing electricity and liquid fuel prices have put immense pressure on South Africans, with far too many in survival mode.

We need a National Energy Plan. An energy plan that is developed in a consultative manner and which all South Africans can buy into. Such an Integrated Energy Plan (IEP) is provided for in the National Energy Act, assented to by Parliament and promulgated in 2008. But it is basically toothless at this point since the relevant section imposing an obligation...