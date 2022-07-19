South Africa: SA Reserve Bank Expected to Raise Interest Rates By 50 Basis Points This Week - Poll

analysis

Central banks around the world are caught in a bind, much of it perhaps of their own making. As surging inflation emerges in the aftermath of the Covid economic meltdown and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, central banks in advanced economies - a big exception is Japan's - are jacking up rates at a rapid pace after years of ultraloose monetary policies.

This is threatening to plunge Canada, the US and the European Union, among others, into recession.

So, spare a thought for the South African Reserve Bank as its Monetary Policy Committee meets from 19 to 21 July to decide on interest rates.

The consensus view is that the committee will increase rates by at least 50 basis points. A poll of 26 academics, economists and property specialists by Finder.com found that 73% expect a rise of 50 basis points, 12% forecast a 25-point hike and one panellist (4%) sees a 75-point increase on the cards.

The Reserve Bank has raised its key repo rate by 125 basis points to 4.75% since November, from a historic low of 3.5%, bringing the prime lending rate to 8.25%. In 2020, it acted decisively in the face of the Covid carnage unleashed on...