South Africa: Does South Africa Really Need a Second Eskom? the Answer Is Blowing in the Wind (And Basking in the Sun)

opinion

Dr Roland Ngam is programme manager for climate justice and socioecological transformation at the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation Southern Africa. Views expressed are not necessarily those of the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation.

The idea of some form of 'second Eskom' is not necessarily bad, nor is it new, despite the hype. But large power plants do not come cheap -- and they take years to complete. We just need more entities to keep going solar: apartment complexes, cooperatives, municipalities, stokvels, etc.

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to Tutuka on Saturday 16 July 2022, talk of a second power utility -- a second Eskom if you will -- to compete with the legacy parastatal has grown louder. The Sunday Times' edition of 17 July carried an interview in which Gwede Mantashe confirmed that this idea was indeed still being mooted within government circles and that the president was warming to it.

Mantashe wanted a new structure that would focus on new build projects and would report directly to him, i.e. the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE). He told the Sunday Times that: "It will be a generation company because transmission will be an independent company which does wheeling and a marketplace...