South Africa: Consumers Face Headwinds, but SA Economy Remains in Growth Mode

18 July 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Roelof Botha

Dr Roelof Botha is economic adviser to the Optimum Investment Group.

On a micro level, it is quite evident that a tough economic climate exists, but on a macro level, several key indicators still confirm the existence of fundamental economic stability and a growing economy.

Consumer sentiment around the globe has been dealt a blow by the sharp increase in price levels, particularly of fuel and some food products. In South Africa's case, two other factors have added to high levels of frustration: regular electricity blackouts and rising interest rates (in both nominal and real terms).

No person or business has been able to escape the harsh realities of rolling blackouts, which have been particularly severe since mid-June, while the Reserve Bank has decided (irrationally) to raise the cost of capital in a country that does not have demand-led inflation.

On a micro level, it is quite evident that a tough economic climate exists, but on a macro level, several key indicators still confirm the existence of fundamental economic stability and a growing economy, despite some intimidating headwinds.

Proof of this statement abounds. First, South Africa's international trade performance keeps on going from strength to strength and continues to break...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X