South Africa: Consumers Face Headwinds, but SA Economy Remains in Growth Mode

opinion

Dr Roelof Botha is economic adviser to the Optimum Investment Group.

Consumer sentiment around the globe has been dealt a blow by the sharp increase in price levels, particularly of fuel and some food products. In South Africa's case, two other factors have added to high levels of frustration: regular electricity blackouts and rising interest rates (in both nominal and real terms).

No person or business has been able to escape the harsh realities of rolling blackouts, which have been particularly severe since mid-June, while the Reserve Bank has decided (irrationally) to raise the cost of capital in a country that does not have demand-led inflation.

On a micro level, it is quite evident that a tough economic climate exists, but on a macro level, several key indicators still confirm the existence of fundamental economic stability and a growing economy, despite some intimidating headwinds.

Proof of this statement abounds. First, South Africa's international trade performance keeps on going from strength to strength and continues to break...