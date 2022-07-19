South Africa: Peter Hain Proposes UK Ban On Bain and Other Global Consultancies Implicated in SA State Capture

18 July 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

Britain's Lord Peter Hain has proposed legislation to ban Bain & Co and other global consultancies from winning public sector tenders in the UK because of their role in South Africa's State Capture scandal.

Lord Peter Hain told the UK's House of Lords on Monday that the Public Procurement Bill, which intends to consolidate and reform the UK's public procurement system, should include provisions to allow the government to explicitly bar companies such as Bain & Co from tendering for public sector contracts.

His proposed amendments to the bill would enable British ministers to ban any company which had acted unlawfully or unethically, either in the UK or any other country where it was operating.

Hain was born in Kenya to South African parents and was a leader of the anti-apartheid movement in Britain. He later held several cabinet portfolios in the Labour Party government of Tony Blair.

Hain told the Lords on Monday that US-based Bain had recently been awarded multimillion-pound UK government contracts.

"Yet in South Africa, Bain purposefully assisted former President Jacob Zuma to organise his decade of barefaced looting and corruption, the company earning fees estimated at £100-million (R2-billion) from state institutions.".

Zondo commission

He noted...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

