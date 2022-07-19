South Africa: Five Mpumalanga Administrators and a Clerk Arrested for R60m Vehicle Licensing Fraud

analysis

The six are alleged to have fraudulently redetermined the classification of hundreds of vehicles to avoid the payment of licensing fees and penalties.

Six suspects, including five vehicle licensing officials, have been arrested in connection with a R60-million vehicle licensing fraud in Mpumalanga. The Hawks have indicated that more arrests are imminent.

The arrests follow a combined investigation by the Hawks and the Road Traffic Management Corporation's National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit (NTACU) into officials of the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison suspected of being involved in a vehicle licensing fraud ring.

The six accused, Xoliswa Celia Ngelwane (51), Nompumelelo Winnie Nxumalo (44), Nkosinathi Samuel Gumede (37), Agnes Nozipho Ndzinisa (53), Thembi Millicent Motlohi (42) and Alman Thabang Masuku (42), appeared briefly in the Nelspruit Magistrates' Court on Monday.

NTACU spokesperson Simon Zwane said five provincial administrators and a Mbombela municipal clerk are alleged to have fraudulently redetermined the classification of hundreds of vehicles to avoid the payment of licensing fees and penalties.

"Further investigation by NTACU revealed that the province has lost close to R60-million in revenue as a result of the alleged unlawful activities of the suspects," Zwane said.

The six accused face 603 counts of...