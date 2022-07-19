Kenya: Unstoppable Faith - Kipyegon Delivers First Gold Medal in Oregon

Nairobi — Faith Kipyegon underscored her status as the greatest 1500m athlete of all time with an imperious performance to clinch Kenya's first gold medal at the World Championships in Oregon when she obliterated the field to win the race in a time of 3:52.96.

Kipyegon blazed down Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay, clocking 3:54.52 for bronze while Britain's Laura Muir timed 3:55.28 for bronze at third.

The double Olympic champion now became double world title, reclaiming the title she lost in 2019 to Netherland's Sifan Hassan who didn't do the 1500m this year.

At the gun, Tsegay took the pacing duties into her own hands, bolting to the front alongside compatriot Freweyni Hailu with Kipyegon sticking on their coattails.

The Kenyan GOAT took her time, preying on the two Ethiopians, waiting for the opportune time to strike. At the second lap, with the two leaders gesturing, Kipyegon bolted to the front sensing that they may be plotting to close her out from the inside lane.

She kicked up the pace a bit and opened up the lead, Tsegay following her.

At the bell, Kipyegon laid down her marker pushing up the pace a bit. Tsegay looked behind for her teammate but couldn't see her and threw her hands in agony. At this point, it was Kipyegon time.

The Kenyan put on her devastating last kick, opening the gap more while the Ethiopians' facial expressions showed her frustration and pain in trying to keep up.

Kipyegon strolled on to victory, becoming the first ever woman to win four World Championship medals in the 1500m. In 2015 and 2019 she won silver, and now two titles; 2017 and 2022.