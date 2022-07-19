Somalia: Plane Crash-Lands At Somalia Airport - All 36 On Board Survive

18 July 2022
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Mohamed Dhaysane

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali authorities say an aircraft carrying 36 passengers and crew crashed at Mogadishu airport Monday but all on board survived.

The Jubba Airways plane was carrying civilian passengers from the southwestern city of Baidoa when it crashed-landed at Mogadishu's Adan Adde International Airport on Monday.

Ahmed Moalim, Somalia's civil aviation director, who spoke to VOA by phone, said the plane crashed around 11:00 a.m. local time while landing at the airport.

According to eyewitnesses, the plane touched down before reaching the runway, and flipped over, coming to a halt in an upside down position.

Witnesses told VOA that the plane caught fire, with firefighters rushing to put out the flames.

Despite the crash and the fire, Moalim said that of the 36 people on board only three sustained minor injuries.

