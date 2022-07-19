Nigeria: One Million Boys - IGP Orders Investigation Into Portable's Claims

Initially formed as a vigilante group in the Ajegunle suburb, One Million Boys metamorphosed into a dreaded cult group known for numerous robbery activities around Lagos and its surroundings.

For the third time in two months, controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable, has caught the attention of the Nigerian police.

In a now-deleted video, the singer claimed to have formed the One-Million Boys cult group terrorising some parts of Lagos State.

The group, which later made Ikorodu its stronghold, is notorious for writing and hand-delivering letters to the streets they intend to rob.

A movie titled '1 Million Boyz' was released in 2014 based on their activities.

Reacting, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, ordered the Lagos police commissioner, Abiodun Alabi, to investigate the indicting statement and "take necessary legal action."

Complying with the directive, the state police have said that it will investigate Portable over his claims.

The police spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the force has vowed to take necessary legal action pending the outcome of the investigation.

Mr Adejobi, in a tweet on Monday, said the directive is premised on the continuous effort of the Nigeria Police Force to fish out 'pillars and sponsors' of cult groups and restore sanity to our society.

History

Early Monday, Portable claimed that he founded One Million Boys.

Speaking in the Yoruba language, the singer boasted: "Open your ears and hear me. Have you heard about Ajah Boys, One Million Boys? I'm their founder. Go and ask Sammy Larry."

It is not the first time Portable will have run-ins with the law.

On June 20, the Ogun State Police Command ordered the 'Zazu Zeh' crooner to report himself to any nearest police station over an allegation of mob justice instigated by the artiste in a viral video.

The musician, in the clip, was seen ordering some boys to beat up a man, inflicting bodily injury on him.

The victim was attacked in the Ilogbo area of Ogun State.

In the video, the singer said the victim of the attack offended him earlier but he forgave him after several pleas.

Less than 24 hours after the police invitation, in Portable's car, his driver killed a motorcyclist allegedly due to overspeeding.

It happened on a day the singer threw a party to celebrate his second son.