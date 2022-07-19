Kenya: Conseslus Delivers Bronze as El Bakkali Beats Kenyans to Steeple Gold Again

19 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Conseslus Kipruto's bid to defend his steeplechase World title wasn't successful as Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali beat the Kenyan charge again, winning gold as the defending champion settled for bronze.

El Bakkali who beat the Kenyans to the Olympic title last season made it successive major championship victories as he glided to gold in a time of 8:25.13.

Kipruto timed 8:27.92 for a medal in his first Major championship since returning from injury while Lamecha Girma, the man who he beat by a hundredth of a second to win the title in Doha 2019 settled for silver at second spot in a time of 8:26.01.

The other Kenya in the race Abraham Kibiwott finished fifth in 8:28.95.

El-Bakkali's victory brought an end to Kenya's 15-year dominance of the steeplechase at the world championships.

Kenyan runners have won gold in the event in every edition of the championships since Brimin Kipruto's gold in Osaka in 2007.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X