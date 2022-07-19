Liberia: PLP Leader Refutes Claims

-Of Imprisonment in US

Delaware County, Pennsylvania-The Vision and Standard Bearer of the People's Liberation Party (PLP), Dr. Daniel E. Cassell, says, he is neither in prison nor undergoing a probe by federal authorities in the US as speculated in Liberia.

Dr. Cassell pontificated, "I am not a criminal," but he was quick to clarify that his New Jersey based mental health, behavioral, and substance abuse agencies, Kwenyan Professional Health Services, LLC and Kwenyan and Associates, are currently confronted with a legal issue.

He said the matter is being investigated. He furthered, "As an individual, I have not been charged with a crime, or sent to jail in this country."

In April of this year, New Jersey State Attorney General's Office charged Kwenyan Professional Health Services, LLC and Kwenyan and Associates for allegedly defrauding the NJ Medicaid program of unspecified amount for services provided clients in New Jersey over a specified period of years in the past.

Speaking on Sunday, July 9, 20222, at a Town Hall gathering with a cross section of US based Liberians at the All-Nations Christian Church located in Clifton Heights, Delaware County, Pennsylvania, the PLP Vision/Standard Bearer declared, "As a business owner and a responsible leader, I take full responsibility for whatever that reportedly happened while I was away".

He told his audience, "the case is being litigated in court; and with God's grace, I know justice will prevail and I will be exonerated. I believe in the US Justice System." He maintained, "In this country, I know that an accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty in the court of law."

Presidential Bid

Dr. Cassell, the US based-Liberian businessman and humanitarian turned politician, told his supporters that irrespective of the legal battle his company now faces, his bid for the Liberian presidency remains unwavering. He said he chose to contest the presidency because Liberia is in desperate need of a leader.

He went on, "our country is plagued with problems that can't be solved by an individual, but the collective efforts of all Liberians through policies implementation."

He said the PLP will be a key contender in the 2023 general and presidential elections in Liberia. He said the Party as a grass root political institution, is fixated on rescuing Liberia from its current state of demise.

He described the country's security, health, education, and employment sectors as a mess. He said most Liberians in the diaspora get three meals daily. On the contrary, he asked, "How many of our people in Liberia have such opportunity?" He labeled the situation of Liberians at home as sad.

He frowned on the repeated reports of secret killings and sexual violations of children and adults in the country. He noted, "I am not saying this because I want to make the country to look bad but that's the reality." He told the people that to alter the current appalling situation in Liberia, "We need to work in unison in Making Mr. George M. Weah a one term President."

Winning the Presidency

The PLP leader told his supporters that as a realist, he understands the challenges associated with going an incumbent leadership in a political race, but he strongly believes that the PLP is capable of defeating President Weah and the CDC in 2023.

He said the Party is willing to collaborate with any political party or groups that share its philosophy and ideology. He said, "With unison, we can win the CDC; and if we do, my administration will create policies and laws that will decentralize Liberia's wealth and resources."

Return to Liberia

He said the PLP is dedicated to making Mr. Weah a one term president; and that is why he will soon return to Liberia for the rejuvenation of his presidential campaign. He emphatically stated, "By next month, I will announce to everyone the official date of my return to Liberia." He said plans are being made with executives of the PLP for his return to the country.

PLP's Vision

Dr. Cassell said the PLP's mission and vision statements are fixated on "Helping disenfranchised and marginalized Liberians." He said the Party caters to the needs of the poor and the hopeless.

He told the gathering that in today's Liberia, the PLP through the Dr. Cassell's Humanitarian Foundation, has the highest number of scholarship recipients. Moreover, he said, "We are helping our people in the areas of education, health, social services, constructions of farm-to-market roads, bridges and market buildings, and affordable public transportation."

He said when the global Coronavirus Disease (COVID) struck in 2019, the PLP intervened by providing drugs, medical supplies and assistance to hospitals, clinics, and community health centers in Liberia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Corruption Fight

He said if elected, the PLP administration will fight public sector corruption aggressively by holding the corrupt accountable. He said as president, he will lead by example. He emphasized, "The leader sets the tone; and I will hold myself accountable in the management of the country's resources."

He said his administration will conduct routine performance evaluation of public officials, monitors, and tracks government's incomes and expenditures.

He said his administration will also; strengthen the work of the legislative and executive branches of government in the fight against public sector corruption. He maintained, "This is necessary because corruption undermines national development."

Dr. Cassell is 55 years old. He is a career psychologist. He previously worked as a Behavioral Specialist Consultant (BSC) in the Philadelphia and Bucks County areas in the State of Pennsylvania. He became a licensed professional counselor (LPC) in Pennsylvania in 2008.

In 2009, he also, became a licensed clinical drug and alcohol counselor in New Jersey. After securing the license, he started his career in private practice.