Africa: WHO and Goodville Collaborate to Develop New in-Game Character to Help Achieve and Maintain Physical and Emotional Well-Being

The World Health Organization (WHO) have teamed up with Stork Limited, developers of the popular free-to-play Goodville farm game adventure app, to create a new artificial intelligence in-game character to help players achieve and main physical and emotional well-being.

Goodville, available for download at the App Store and Google Play, is a classic farm simulation game blended with an "emotional well-being care app" where players can explore, renovate and customize their farms. It combines gaming industry expertise with a scientific approach to addressing mental health issues.

WHO features a new in-game character on Goodville named Florence, along with exciting expeditions and in-game events to help players better understand themselves by providing advice for achieving and maintaining physical and emotional well-being.

"Games can impact people's lives, and maintaining emotional well-being is one of the most important aspects, especially now, when the pandemic, conflict, and overall uncertainty have become part of our reality," said Alexey Meleshkevich, Co-founder of Stork Limited. "Goodville is a non-obtrusive way for players to achieve and normalize their emotional well-being with in-game mechanics and daily psychological tests."

Florence can improve emotional well-being and mental health

Working with WHO, Goodville programmed Florence with the latest information to provide tips and advice aligned with WHO's #HealthyAtHome education efforts.

Mental Health: Improving an individual's mental health and helping others who may need some extra support and care.

Physical Activity: The importance of physical activity for improving bone and muscle strength, increasing balance, flexibility, and fitness.

Healthy Diet: Eating a healthy diet supports immune systems and reduces the likelihood of developing other health problems, including obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and some types of cancer.

Stopping Smoking: For adult players, Florence provides information about tobacco cessation methods and tips to stop smoking to help people on their journey to lead a tobacco-free life.

"Public health events over the past couple of years have challenged our physical and mental health," said Andy Pattison, Team Lead, Digital Channels, WHO. "Now, it is more important than ever to prioritize lifestyle changes that promote health and well-being, such as physical activity and healthy diets. We work with the technology industry and gaming companies, such as Stork Limited, to bring credible health content to people in the palms of their hands so that they can make better health decisions for themselves and their loved ones."

Players answer a series of interactive questions, and then Florence tailors a response to address their needs. Then, with the player's input, Florence draws from the best available science to create a personal plan' while offering players support and guidance throughout the process.