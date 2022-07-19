Africa: Totalenergies Women's Champions League, U17 & U20 Afcons 2023 Qualifiers Draw to Take Place On Wednesday in Rabat

The draw for the zonal qualifiers of the TotalEnergies Women's Champions League Morocco 2022 will take place on Wednesday, 20 July 2022 at the Mohammed VI Complex in Rabat.

The ceremony will kick off at 12:00 local time (11:00 GMT).

Media interested in covering the draw can confirm their presence no later than July 19 at 15:00 local time by sending an email to communications@cafonline.com

Zonal tournaments will be held in August/September across the continent and the final tournament is scheduled in Morocco next October.

For the inaugural edition played last year in Egypt, the participants were Wadi Degla FC (Egypt/UNAF), ASFAR (Morocco/UNAF), Malabo Kings FC (Equatorial Guinea/UNIFFAC), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa/COSAFA), Vihiga Queens (Kenya/CECAFA), AS Mandé (Mali/UFOA A), Hasaacas Ladies (Ghana/WAFU B) and Rivers Angels (Nigeria/WAFU B).

The draw for the Women's Champions League will be followed by the draw of the zonal qualifications of the 2023 TotalEnergies U17 and U20 Africa Cup of Nations for the UNAF (North Zone).

The TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations will be held in Algeria in 2023, while the TotalEnergies U20 Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled to be held in Egypt.

CAF | Communication Department