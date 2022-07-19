Morocco: The Eastern Mediterranean Region Reflects On Genomic Sequencing and Its Future Within Integrated Surveillance of Respiratory Viruses

press release

With its multiple variants such as Delta and Omicron, the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for genomic surveillance, to monitor virus evolution and its implications on transmission dynamics and response measures like vaccines. Sequencing information provides crucial decision-making information during epidemics and pandemics. On 8-9 June 2022, WHO's Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office convened a meeting in Egypt with partner organizations and countries to discuss the framework for integrated respiratory pathogen surveillance including the role of genomic surveillance. The regional laboratory focal point set the scene:

"Currently, 19 out of the 22 countries in the Eastern Mediterranean Region have genomic sequencing capabilities. A regional network has been established to enable all countries to have access to sequencing, and to strengthen their capacities coherently and collaboratively to be able to detect, investigate and respond to COVID-19 and other emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases with epidemic and pandemic potential." - Dr Amal Barakat, Regional Laboratory Focal Point, WHO

Some highlights from stories shared by countries in the meeting:

Morocco

Following the significant increase in molecular diagnostic capacity for SARS-CoV-2 in the country enabling up to 250,000 tests per day, the National Influenza Centre at the Ministry of Health (MOH) recognized early that the need for SARS-CoV-2 sequencing was also increasing. To address this, Morocco set up a national consortium of four laboratories - two public and two private - to cover different geographic regions in the country.

"The Consortium enables us to address genomic surveillance needs by bringing in the capacities and capabilities of the private sector. This was a major achievement and presents an opportunity for us as we think about the next generation of public health surveillance."

- Professor Hisham Ouzmil, National Influenza Centre, Morocco

Oman

The MOH Central Public Health Laboratory (CPHL) serves as WHO's regional reference laboratory for COVID-19. The CPHL linked with national and local academic partners to strengthen workforce capacities, increase national genomic surveillance coverage, and develop algorithms for selecting cases for sequencing so that virological trends associated with different sub-populations such as travelers, severely ill patients and cases from different geographic regions could be well understood.

"Genomics have helped us to better understand the epidemiology of COVID-19 in Oman. Linking genomic data to epidemiological and clinical data, and analyzing trends from other countries maximizes the utility and power of genomics. We are happy to work with other countries, share our experiences and strengthen collaborations as we learn lessons for future pandemic preparedness." - Dr Hanan Alkindi, Central Public Health Laboratory, Oman

Saudi Arabia

A massive effort was undertaken to expand genomic surveillance so that the viral phylo-dynamics could be understood in all geographic regions of the country and to look at patterns among severe cases, travel-related cases, post-vaccination cases and re-infections.

"More than 60,000 SARS-CoV-2 samples have been sequenced from around the country. We have the opportunity to use the capacity established for various public health threats and are ready for future emergencies." - Dr Ahmed Albarraq, Public Health Authority, Saudi Arabia

Outputs from the meeting and reflections from countries on the role of genomics during the COVID-19 pandemic and future emergencies will enable the Region to plan effectively and focus attention on the future of integrated respiratory pathogen surveillance inclusive of genomic surveillance. The regional operational framework for integrated surveillance is being finalized and will be available later this year including the opportunities for genomic surveillance in the context of the recently launchedGlobal Genomic Surveillance Strategy for Pathogens with Pandemic and Epidemic Potential 2022-2032.

The 10-year Global strategy will enable countries in the Eastern Mediterranean Region, as well as other regions, to capitalize on the gains made and to solidify the role of genomics in future public health practice. Click here to learn more about the Global Genomic Surveillance Strategy for Pathogens with Pandemic and Epidemic Potential 2022-2032.