Ghana: Korle Gonno Residents Undergo Free Health Screening Exercise

More than 2,000 residents of Korle Gonno and its environs in the Ablekuma South Municipality in Accra have benefitted from a free health screening and medical care.

The exercise organised by the Cartel Foundation on Saturday was on the theme "Access to Health: A Must, Not a Privilege," forms part of activities for the launch of the Foundation.

The Cartel Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Cartel Group, a conglomerate made up of real estate, construction, and logistics subsidiaries.

Beneficiaries of the exercise were screened for malaria, diabetes, vision, blood pressure, cholesterol, hepatitis B and other vitals by medical professionals drawn from the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and other health facilities in the capital.

In addition, the beneficiaries were registered under the National Health Insurance Scheme to enjoy free health care.

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South, Dr Alfred Okoe Vanderpuye thanked Mr Henry Harry Owoo, the Chief Executive Officer, of the Foundation for organising the health screening in the Ablekuma South Constituency.

He said the vision of the Foundation and theme of the health screening were very important and was complementing of the government effort to promote the health of the citizens.

Dr Vanderpuye said quality healthcare was crucial for the development of the country and urged the beneficiaries to prioritise their healthcare.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Owoo, in his address said, the health screening was to provide free medical care for the residents in the communities.

"We believe that good health is one of life's greatest blessings. It is for this reason that we decided to kick-start our activities with a free health screening exercise," he said.

Mr Owoo explained that the mission of the Foundation was to improve the living standards of vulnerable people in the most deprived communities across Ghana.

The Foundation, he said, would support access to quality education and healthcare, as well as the provision of basic human needs and social amenities for the poor and vulnerable.

Dr Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam, and Suleman Nii Okai, the Greater Accra Chairman of the Ghana Muslim Mission, in remarks made on their behalf by Sheikh Huud Adams from the Ghana Muslim Mission, commended Mr Owoo and his wife for the health screening and the establishment of the Foundation.

They prayed for God's blessing on the organisation for the noble cause it set up for.