Ghana: John Ndebugre Laid to Rest in Tamale

Timonde — The remains of the late former Member of Parliament (MP) for Zebilla, John Akparibo Ndebugre was on Saturday interred at his home at Timonde, in the Bawku West District in the Upper East region after a burial service, marked by tears, tributes and solemn music.

Characterised by traditional drumming, dancing and varieties of smock wearing, the burial service which was met with subtle rainfall lasting for about 30 minutes was well attended.

It brought together a host of people clad in traditional mourning clothes including government officials, politicians, lawyers, military, police, family, friends and associates, across and beyond the country.

The dignitaries included former President John Mahama; former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah; MP for Zebila, Cletus Apul Avoka, and the MP for Bolgatanga East, Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine.

Also at the ceremony were the rank and file of the Northern chiefs, the Regional Bar Association and representatives of the other political parties.

Residents, commuters, passers-by among others also thronged the place to catch a glimpse of the service and pay their last respect to the late MP.

The ceremony, held under strict security, had the sermon delivered by the Parish Priest of St Charles Lwanga Catholic Church, Reverend Father David Ayariga with music provided by the choir as well as some traditional groups.

Mr Mahama in his tribute said the late "Nde" as he was affectionately called was simply on the side that his conscience convinced him was right and he lived by his code.

"It is therefore not surprising that at different periods in his political journey he worked and held leadership roles in the PNDC, NPP, PNC respectively," he added.

The former president said the late MP was not just an elder brother but a mentor and a comrade, adding that "his words of advice and good counsel have served me well in my political career. It is one of the reasons why his sudden departure came to me as a huge shock."

Mr Mahama disclosed that his only regret was his inability to have heard what the late MP wanted to tell him when he sought for him before his demise.

The widow, Mrs Sophia Ndebugre eulogised her husband as "my dependable partner, my brother, my friend and my father."

She said her late husband who was overly protective and loving and in his last days was a persistent person and one whose love for her was strong "that no third person could come between us."

Mrs Ndebugre revealed that her late husband brushed aside relentlessly family pressures to marry another woman for children after five years of marriage without a child.

She stated that he also performed his fatherly roles and was well committed to her and their children.

Mr Avoka for his part eulogised the late lawyer as a pace setter, record setter and an achiever, adding that "Nde was intelligent, forthright, honest, charismatic and affable."

Aside his combative, proactive and resilient nature, he also said the late Nde was a peacemaker and a nationalist who fought against indiscipline, corruption and cheating.

The Zebila MP recounted some memories and achievements they had made together and urged all to emulate the late lawyer's example.