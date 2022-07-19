Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Threatens to Block Kariba's Development If Opposition CCC Wins By-Election

ZANU PF has hinted it will not facilitate infrastructural development in the already marginalised Kariba Urban constituency if its candidate loses the local authority by-election scheduled for Saturday.

Kariba Ward 5, which incorporates the iconic but impoverished Mahombekombe suburb, will hold a by-election to fill a vacancy left following the unceremonious resignation of then suspended CCC councillor, Tendai Mapondera over criminal abuse of office charges.

CCC is fielding Tonderai Chikwati to replace her.

Addressing a mini-campaign rally at the weekend to garner support for Kudakwashe Mafusire, Zanu PF Politburo member, Ziyambi Ziyambi said voting CCC was like throwing away ballots and shunning progress.

"Development does not need you to throw away votes, electing CCC is throwing away votes because they are not responsible for allocating resources," said Ziyambi who is also Justice Minister.

"If you realise lack of development in this place, Mahombekombe, blame yourselves because you would have thrown away votes by choosing a CCC candidate,"

"Opposition officials cannot access President Emmerson Mnangagwa to articulate concerns of the electorate, therefore electing Mafusire would guarantee development in the ward, and Kariba at large."

Ziyambi took potshots at CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa whom he accused of aligning himself with western ideologies to push for capitalist neo-colonialism.

"This country is not for sale, the mineral wealth we are endowed with is ours," Said Ziyambi.

"CCC is bereft of ideas to build this country. Instead, they want to forage for money from elsewhere. I heard him (Chamisa) say recently 'If l am voted President l will run to (former US president Donald) Trump and money will flood Zimbabwe'."

There are nine wards in Kariba Urban constituency, with Zanu PF having only one and CCC the rest.