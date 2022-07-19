Ghana: Ben Assorow Honoured By SIGNIS-Africa

The Managing Editor of The Catholic Standard, Ben Batabe Assorow, has been honoured by SIGNIS-Africa, the continental branch of SIGNIS, the World Catholic Association for Communication.

Mr Assorow, who is also a member of the National Media Commission (NMC), was awarded for his "wonderful support to the organisation during his tenure as President of SIGNIS-Africa."

He is among individuals and organisations in Africa and beyond who were recognised for their significant contribution to the growth of SIGNIS-Africa over the years at the organisation's Congress and Assembly held in Kigali, Rwanda, last week.

The event which was attended by about 100 participants including delegates, catholic media practitioners and non-governmental organisations in media, region and culture, on the theme "Communication, synodality and the church in Africa."

Receiving the award, Mr Assorow, thanked SIGNIS-Africa for the honour done him and dedicated the award to the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference; the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM), his family and all those that I have worked with over the years.

Commenting on the award, the NMC Chairman, Mr Yaw BoaduAyeboafoh, commended Mr Assorow for making the country proud through his dedicated service over the years.

"Sir Ben, congratulations for making yourself, the nation, media and NMC proud for the award. Such international recognitions are not easy and are only given on merit. Well done for deservingly bringing glory and honour to all of us. We are proud of you," he said in a message conveyed to him.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Assorow, before serving as President of UNDA-Africa (now SIGNIS Africa), was on the World Board of SIGNIS and is a former Director of Communications of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar.

He has worked as the Executive Secretary of the Department of Social Communications of the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference (GCBC) and also served as a Consultant of the Pontifical Council for Social Communications, now known as the Dicastery for Communications, Vatican City.

He was Chairman of the Elections Committee of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) for many years and represented the Association on different occasions on the Boards of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and the Graphic Communications Group Ltd.

At the NMC, he represents the Christian Religious Groups in the country; and he is also a Board Member of the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

Mr Assorow is an alumnus of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ); Hatch End, London; the University of Vienna, Austria and the Gregorian University, Rome, Italy.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XI made him a Knight in the Papal Knighthood Order of St. Gregory the Great.